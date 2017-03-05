Cortalim hold Velsao to hard-fought draw

NT NETWORK

VELSAO

Playing it out hard, Velsao Sports and Cultural Club and Cortalim Villagers shared a goal each to split points in the GFA Second Division League match played at Velsao grounds on Sunday.

Both the goals came in the first half of play. Velsao Sports and Cultural Club scored through Dexter Fernandes and Samuel Da Silva levelled the score for Cortalim Villagers.

Witnessed by a fairly large crowd, the youthful players dished out an exciting brand of football as they exchanged positional play and good passes at either end.

It was the Velsao Sports and Cultural Club who showed a lot of promise in the first half and went into the lead through striker Dexter Fernandes who, on receiving a neat pass from Cansio Soares, let loose an angular shot that beat Cortalim Villagers keeper Joao Fernandes.

Not to be outdone, Cortalim Villagers retaliated with some good moves, which were initiated on both flanks. For some time, the Velsao defence consisting of Klushner Pereira,Francisco Monteiro,Yogesh Nepali and Melwyn Gama appeared to be impregnable, but then, the determined Cortalim strikers landed the equaliser in the 18th minute.

Eldrich D’Silva stitched a decent move from the right flank and deftly passed the ball to Samuel D’Silva whose elegant shot stunned Velsao keeper Clinton D’Silva.

Both the teams then fought a ferocious battle for supremacy but Cortalim Villagers began to have an upper hand in the second session. They almost the mark in the last ten minutes, but their strikes narrowly missed the target.

Cortalim Villagers attacking midfielder Elvis Pereira not only supplied the ball well in the upfront but also made attempts to find the mark. However, his attempts were rebuffed by the Velsao keeper.

The Cortalim midfield consisting of Eldrich D’Silva, Johnson Pereira, Sydney Monteiro and Elvis Pereira always were seen working in concert as they came up with flourishing moves, but the strikers were found wanting.

Cortalim strikers like Seron Costa and Samuel Da Silva did make attempts to find the mark during their ascendant spell of play, but lack of accuracy deprived the team of goals.

As time ticked by it appeared that Cortalim Villagers were about to turn the scales in their favour. But they missed all their chances to score and as such, they had to be content with splitting points for the day.