Cortalim beat Loutolim

May 15, 2017 in Sports

RAIA: Cortalim Villagers entered the quarterfinals of Raia FC Cup football tournament defeating  SCC Loutolim  6-3 via the tie-breaker at Panchayat  grounds, Raia on Sunday. The teams played out a 2-2 draw during regulation time. The Loutolim team scored through Mark Fernandes and Dickson Fernandes in the first half, but Cortalim Villagers rallied in the second session and levelled the score through Jonas Vaz and Clinton Fernandes. Rockson Vaz, Jose Lucas, Stephen Mendes and Shubert Pereira scored in the tie-breaker for Cortalim while only Prisco Mascarenhas was successful for Loutolim.

 

