Corruption-Free Govt Should Be The Priority

Ganapathi Bhat, Akola

The Maharashtra assembly election has thrown some surprises. Though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — Shiv Sena (SS) combine has returned to power, and will form a government for the second consecutive term, the top brass of the BJP may not entirely be happy with the final outcome. The BJP was hoping against hope to garner a majority on its own. Most probably, the scion of the SS, Aditya Thackeray will have to bide his time to adorn the top state chair. On the other hand, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis can breathe free at the moment though he will have his hands full during the next term. Fadnavis appears averse to “rotational chief ministers”. It remains to be seen whether the Shiv Sena will extract its pound of flesh more vigorously than before. The 50:50 formula should stand the test of time; but crucial portfolio–allocation could well be a bone of contention. But the BJP is sure to do some serious introspection on the reduced numbers. Some traditional bastions of the saffron combination have shown signs of moving back towards the Congress — Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). It is evident that if the Congress goes the whole hog on encashing the anti-incumbency on the ground, many narrow losses could be translated to marginal victories in the future. Candidates who had managed to win for consecutive terms, with no solid work to show, have been shown the door or been awakened from their deep slumber. For the Opposition, there is no better sign than the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar consolidating on his mass base. There have been little surprises as far as the big names are concerned except for Pankaja Munde in Parli. Be that as it may, now it boils down to administration of the state. The BJP–SS government should quickly take stock of the situation to deliver on unfulfilled promises. Stability is not a problem; but corruption–free government should be

the priority.