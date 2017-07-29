Corroded city water pipelines worry Sudin

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Holding the Corporation of the City of Panaji responsible for the bad state of underground water pipelines in the capital city, Minister for Public Works Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar on Saturday said the city of Panaji is sitting on a water bomb as all these pipelines are in a badly corroded state, and “anything can happen to them in the near future”.

“The public works department had started the task of constructing a new underground water pipeline network in Panaji under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission. However, the city corporation withdrew the NOC for this project, just as 60 per cent of this work was completed,” he informed, maintaining that while this work was in progress, the JNNRUM funds were also discontinued, and the further work had to be taken up under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation scheme.

Dhavalikar said the 40 per cent work of providing water pipeline network to the capital city remains yet to be completed.

The replacement of the old asbestos cement/ galvanised iron/ cast iron/ PVC pipes with new HDPE (high density polyethelene) pipes in Panaji had been taken up under the JNNURM since 2014. The entire length of this pipeline is 87 km and stretches from Dona Paula to Ribandar.

The replacement of the water distribution network in Panaji is part of a larger project, which includes construction of a 27-MLD water treatment plant at Opa, Ponda, with the water treatment plant costing Rs 26.91 crore, and the replacement of the pipeline costing Rs 41 crore.

When asked about the recent contamination of water in one of the two water pipelines under the Dr Atmaram Borkar Road in Panaji, the Minister for Public Works said the work of repairing the contaminated pipeline is complete.

“We have not received any other contamination complaint from the particular area till now,” he added.

Incidentally, the public works department has completed repairs of underground water pipeline at Dr A B Road, at two places, while repair work at the third place was going on till Saturday evening.

The department workers were also seen digging the road near the Salcete Pharmacy on the 18th June Road on Saturday.

Two weeks ago, an incident of water contamination in the city near the EDC House had been reported and was repaired immediately.

The precarious situation as regards the potable water supplied to the residents of the city gathers importance, as Panaji is all set to face the by-poll next month, with none other than Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar contesting the same.