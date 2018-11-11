Corps of Signals blind Churchill Brothers; share points

NT NETWORK

UTORDA

Churchill Brothers SC came out from the jaws of defeat after sweating it out against Corps of Signals to play a 1-1 draw and split points in the GFA Professional League match played at Utorda grounds on Saturday.

Corps of Signals enjoyed a clear edge over a better known team – Churchill Brothers SC – and took the lead in the 9th minute following a nice build up that kept the Churchill Brothers SC’s defense stranded after striker Vishnu Chhetri dashed into the six yard box to receive a square pass and then after controlling it well, deftly sent it past the bewildered rival keeper James Kithan to score a stunning goal.

Churchill Brothers resorted to long rangers thereafter, some of which were wide off the mark or over the bar.

Striker Uttam Rai and medio Nicholas Fernandes tried hard to score, but their efforts were nowhere close to threatening Signals goalkeeper Binu Purushothama, who had a good game under the Signals horizontal.

Churchill Brothers leveled through a penalty after Corps of Signals keeper needlessly tackled Churchill’s Uttam Rai, who was brought down inside the box in the 64th minute of play.

Referee Mario Pereira who supervised the match well, had no hesitation in awarding a penalty which Uttam Rai himself directed inside the nylons, sending the ball to the left of Signals keeper Binu Purushothama.

The match was played at a hot pace with both the teams fighting it out for supremacy as the ball rolled on from one end to the other. While the first half was played at a blistering pace, the second session looked entertaining when the Signals team came hard on Churchill and the latter’s defense found it hard to contain them.

While Churchill Brothers defense consisting of Leny Pereira and company looked solid, their midfielders could have done better. There were hardly any slicing passes delivered upfront to open up the Signals defense, though some stray attempts surely existed – that posed no danger to the rival goal.

On the other hand, Corps of Signals team worked in complete tandem with each other from defense to midfield to cause all sorts of problems to the Churchill Brothers team and had the chances that came Signals way converted into goals, the script of the match could have been a different story altogether.

That Churchill Brothers SC managed to split the points through a penalty, was good enough for the team, which could not have asked for a better result to split points for the day.

Against the run of play in the 70th minute of play, Churchill Brothers almost had the match in their favour when their tall and lanky defender Leny Levis Pereira headed strongly but the Signals keeper came out in flying colours to grab the ball safely.

With this drawn result, Churchill Brothers have now accumulated eight points from four matches and stand at the fifth spot while Corps of Signals who have collected only two points so far in five matches, stand on the eleventh spot of the league table.