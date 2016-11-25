Corps keeps Churchill on red Signal

NT NETWORK

RAWANFOND

There were no goals and little thrills as Corps of Signals and Churchill Brothers’s SC played out a goalless draw in a defensive match played at Signals grounds, Rawanfond, on Saturday.

Corps of Signals, however, had a golden opportunity to forge ahead in the 51st minute of play as referee Mekenzie Silveira pointed to the penalty spot after Churchill Brothers SC defender Danpynkhrawnam N handled the ball inside the box when Corps of Signals striker Pawan Thakur had shot towards the rival goal. It was the linesman who pointed the infringement to the referee.

Corps of Signals defender Kuldeep Kumar who stepped up to take the penalty shot bungled as he meekly shot the ball on the right of Churchill Brothers S.C. keeper Aliston Fernandes who ,however had a great dive to grasp the ball to bring a good save.

Both the teams had a strong defense and as such it was quite difficult for both the teams to make any dent and get past the defense to find the mark.

Corps of Signals did make some pressing forays in the session of play and put Churchill Brothers team under pressure.However, their defenders Mildred Rebello and Mainoo Dadonavoor came out with flying colours to foil their moves.

Churchill Brothers goalkeeper made some smart saves in this session ,saving the penalty.

In the last quarter of the match, Churchill Brothers engineered some good moves through medio Chesterpaul Lyngdoh but their strikers Nash Pereira and Doyl D’Silva did not demonstrate enough shooting skills and imagination. Just a few minutes before end,Corps of Signals team made some accelerating runs on both the flanks but Churchill Brothers defense nullified their moves by clearing the ball to safety.

With this draw, Churchill Brothers have collected 11 points from 13 matches, while Corps of Signals are on six points from 12 matches.