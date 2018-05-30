Corporation to shell out ` 5cr to clear waste at Saligao

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Goa Waste Management Corporation has awarded a contract to SFC Environmental Technologies Private Limited at a cost of Rs 5 crore to clear the dumped waste lying outside the state-of-the-art solid waste management facility, along the border of Saligao-Calangute.

Around 55,000 tonnes of mixed waste was transported in last ten months from Arradi dumpsite in Candolim. There are still 150 more truckloads to be lifted from Arradi.

Not only the trash piles have become an eyesore, it has also turned into a breeding ground for flies and mosquitoes and a potential health hazard. The garbage also results in foul order during rains, that becomes a problem for residents of Orda and Saipem in Candolim.

Sarpanch of Candolim panchayat Blaize Fernandes said that the Bagalkot-based cement factory, which used to lift waste from Saligao, has temporarily stopped taking the waste because pending bills of the contractor have not been cleared and there are no funds available with the panchayat.

The official from waste management facility says that on every occasion the panchayat gives assurance that the dumping will be stopped, but garbage keeps on piling up. “We could not take any action because the dumpsite does not fall in our property and with no other option left with us we had to take the responsibility to clear the land otherwise it will put the plant in bad light,” the official said.

When contacted, the managing director of GWMC Sanjit Rodrigues said that “there is 55,000 tonnes of garbage which is yet to be taken to the cement factory. However, a new contractor has been appointed to lift the dumped waste, which will start after monsoon and it will take him at least 5 years to clear the dump.”

Rodrigues said that the government is in the process of coming out with some law to make it compulsory for the cement factory to use this type of plastic waste from the dump.