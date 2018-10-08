Corporation Bank bags three awards

Team B&C | NT

Corporation Bank bagged three awards under the Aadhaar Excellence Awards instituted by Unique Identification Authority of India. The bank came second under the raising star award category and third in the best performing bank for Aadhaar enrolment/ update using online client. Its Ahmedabad-Shahibaug branch was awarded the best bank branch for highest enrolments and updations. The bank’s deputy general manager, S. Annapurna, received the award at a ceremony at Bogmallo. Prasanna Kumar Satpathy, branch head of Ahmedabad-Shahibaug branch, received the award. Corporation Bank completed Aadhaar Enrolment/ update for all 256 identified branches and made 3,387 Aadhaar enrolments as on October 1, 2018