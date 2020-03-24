Coronavirus cases rise to 519

One more person dies of COVID-19

New Delhi: Coronavirus cases in the country rose to 519 and one more death from the infection was reported on Tuesday taking the toll to ten, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is imperative to keep the “fighting spirit” of the people up to stop the pandemic in its march.

As 32 states and Union territories imposed complete lockdown, the Centre asked them to clamp curfew wherever necessary in the wake of people defying lockdown orders.

Cases were booked against hundreds of people in different parts of the country including in Delhi for violating prohibitory orders. In Hyderabad, police said it had to resort to mild caning against the violators.

With the lockdown hitting the Indian industry hard and causing job losses, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters an economic package to help tide over the crisis will be announced very soon.

Punjab and Maharashtra and Puducherry have already declared curfew in their respective areas.

States like Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday decided to expand the lockdown to cover all the districts in the state.

In Maharashtra, a 65-year-old coronavirus patient died in Mumbai, taking the death toll due to COVID-19 to three in the metropolis, according to state officials. The western state, with 107 cases, has accounted for the highest number of this viral infections followed by Kerala (91).

The man recently returned from the United Arab Emirates to Ahmedabad. He later complained of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement.

The patient was brought to the Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai on March 20 for treatment, but his health condition deteriorated

further. The man also had pre-existing ailments, including high blood pressure and severe diabetes, the statement said, adding he died late Monday evening.

According to the data updated by the Union health ministry on Tuesday evening, the total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 519, including 470 active cases. The figure includes 41 foreigners.

The latest death in Mumbai has not been taken into account by the health ministry.

The earlier nine deaths were recorded in Maharashtra (2), Bihar, Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat, Punjab, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh.

Forty people have been cured/discharged/migrated, according to the official data.

Authorities have also taken a serious view of several people continuing to venture out despite the lockdown considering that the coming days and weeks are going to be extremely critical to contain the spread of the disease.

A top functionary of the central government called up some of the Chief Ministers and apprised them of the necessity of imposing the curfew if people continue to venture out of their homes.

The state governments and the Union territory administrations have been advised to impose curfew wherever necessary as many people continue to go out of their homes despite the lockdown ordered to check the spread of the virus, a government official told PTI.

The state governments have been told that public gatherings could lead to escalation of the prevailing situation.

“Now, it is up to the state governments to take action as per the local situation and give necessary instructions to the district magistrates who have the powers to impose curfew,” the official said.

In Kerala, the latest state to order a lockdown, buses went off the roads and shops, barring those selling essentials, remained shut but violations were galore, prompting police to book culprits.

Autorickshaws and private vehicles, including two-wheelers, were seen plying at several places disregarding instructions that people should not venture out without any valid reason.

At some places in Haryana, police had a tough time to persuade people who were out for non-essential work and sent them back to their homes.

In Bhiwani, at a check barrier, police had to deal with number of two-wheeler riders many of them who were out on roads for non-essential work.