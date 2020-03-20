Cops track down 4 escaped Apna Ghar inmates within hours

Panaji: In yet another incident, four minor boys reportedly escaped from the state-run Apna Ghar at Merces however the Old Goa police managed to track them down within few hours after their escape on Friday evening.

The minors have been readmitted, informed police.

This is the third such incident since February and all the minors who had escaped have been tracked down, police said.

The 4 minor boys escaped on Friday evening by allegedly dodging caretakers.

At the time of incident, a police guard at the main gate was said to be missing from the spot.

According to the police, 2 of the minors were found near the Apna Ghar premises while other two were hiding in bushes close to Apna ghar premises and were supposed to flee after sunset.

It may be recalled that last month, 6 minor boys had escaped and were traced by the police within few hours. Three were found at a construction site along the Old Goa-Panaji bypass road on Kadamba plateau while the other 3 were apprehended at Karmali railway station.

Earlier, one minor boy had escaped and was traced after few days in the city, police said.

According to the police, certain measures need to be adopted so as to prevent escape of juveniles. Police said that they have brought this to the notice of the concerned authorities.