Cops seize Rs 12 lakh cash, hand over 2 businessmen to I-T dept

NT NETWORK

VALPOI

Valpoi police Monday morning seized cash worth Rs 12,12,000 from a vehicle at Morlem in Sattari taluka suspecting it to be black money and detained two prominent South Goa-based businessmen, who were carrying the cash. The businessmen have been handed over to the income tax (I-T) department for further investigation.

Valpoi police inspector Deepak Pednekar said that police sub-inspector Gaurish Malik, who was on patrolling duty, intercepted a white-coloured Innova car, which was heading towards Goa from Belagavi, bearing registration number GA-08 K-7467, and found demonetised currency notes of Rs 500 as well as notes of other denominations like Rs 2,000, Rs 100, Rs 50 and Rs 10 totalling Rs 12,12,000 in the car.

On getting unsatisfactory explanation from the Navelim-based businessmen, Malik alerted the Valpoi police station, following which police personnel reached the spot at Morlem and detained the two businessmen. The police also impounded the vehicle.

According to the police, the businessmen claimed that the cash belonged to their business firm and was transported to Belagavi for making payment to a party. “As per preliminary investigation, it was revealed that they could not make the payment to the concerned party in Belagavi. Hence they returned back on Monday along with the cash,” Pednekar said.

Meanwhile, statements of the two detained persons have been recorded and the duo has been handed over to the income tax department for further investigation.