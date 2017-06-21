Cops’ plea to pillion riders: wear helmet

NT NETWORK

In the last 17 months in Goa, a total of 480 persons died in road accidents of which 69 per cent were two-wheelers riders and pillion riders, who died mainly due to head injuries. In view of this, the Goa traffic police has issued an advisory for two-wheeler riders and pillion riders to wear helmet for safety purpose.

As per the Goa Motor Vehicle Rules 1991, wearing of a helmet by a pillion rider is not compulsory. However, according to sources, police will now request the government for an amendment in the rules, as wearing of a helmet is compulsory for both, rider as well as a pillion rider as per the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The traffic police data shows that since 2016, 480 persons died on the state’s roads out of which 331 were motorcyclists (276 riders and 55 pillion riders).

“It has been noticed that not a single pillion rider wears helmet while riding on a motorcycle,” said Devesh Kumar Mahla, Superintendent of Police, Traffic.

According to traffic police, out of the 336 persons killed in motor vehicle accidents in 2016, 228 were motorcyclists whereas in 2017 (till May 31), of the 144 persons killed in road accidents, 103 were motorcyclists.

“On further analysis, it is revealed that in 20l6, out of the 228 motorcyclists killed, l86 were riders and 42 were pillion riders. Likewise, in 2017 (till May 3l) out of the 103 motorcyclists killed, 90 were riders, while 13 were pillion riders. Had they worn a proper helmet, most of the lives would have been saved,” said Mahla adding that “we appeal to all two-wheeler riders and pillion riders to compulsorily wear helmet and fasten the helmet strap while riding a two-wheeler to save their precious lives in the event of an accident. It may also be ensured that the helmet is of ISI mark.”