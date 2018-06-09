Cops may patrol South Goa beaches on motorcycles 

MARGAO: South Goa district collector Anjali Sherawat on Friday assured a delegation of launching police patrolling on motorcycles at beaches in the district in the wake of the recent gangrape at Betalbatim in Salcete taluka.

Nuvem MLA Wilfred D’Sa, Betalbatim sarpanch Constacio Miranda, panchas and ZP members called on Sherawat on Friday, presenting a memorandum which has listed some demands put forth at a special meeting held on May 31.

The district collector assured D’Sa and the group that a special meeting with stakeholders will be held within two weeks.

The meet will be attended by the officials from the departments of tourism and police as well as representatives from the panchayats of coastal Salcete.

Disclosing that a proposal has been received from the police for patrolling along the beaches, Sherawat said, “The action plan will help dispel the sense of insecurity among the people. A meeting with the stakeholders will be held. Besides, other proposals will be worked out… one of the proposals is on the increased patrolling. We have already received a proposal from the police offering patrolling on motorbikes. In a couple of weeks, we may be able to see police personnel patrolling the beaches on bikes,” she said.

The memorandum has also sought illumination, including installation of high masts and solar lamps, and beautification of beaches.

The villagers have stressed on cleanliness at beaches.

High masts are purchased through MPLAD funds. Electricity bills will have to be paid by the panchayat. Certain assets are created under the MPLAD but their maintenance is not included. Once an asset is handed over the beneficiary has to take care of it, she said adding that there have been certain cases of non-payment of electricity bills and high-mast lamps lying in disuse.

South Goa zilla panchayat members on Friday praised the police for quickly cracking the Betalbatim gangrape case, and decided to write to the government to pursue such cases to their till logical conclusion.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of the ZP members in Margao, ZP member Nelly Rodrigues observed that most of the rapes cases lose their way due to improper investigations.

“The law and order has deteriorated. We saw nine rape cases in Goa in just two months… There are several cases which are never registered… I know a case of a 12-year-old girl from Zuarinagar who was raped; consequently she became pregnant. The case however lost its way in the children’s court due to shoddy investigations,” she said.

Several ZP members supported her, and adopted a resolution deciding to write to the government pressing for proper investigations in such sensitive cases.