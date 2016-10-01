Cops focus on websites linked to matka operations

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Crime Branch police probing the alleged nexus involving policemen, politicians and matka operators have come across a number of websites related to matka operations.

According to sources, these websites are said to be publishing matka numbers and other matka related information. Sources claimed that these websites are being tracked by the police so as to find out their source and those who are associated with them.

Meanwhile, Goa police has once again written to the Directors General of Police (DGPs) of Maharashtra

and Gujarat requesting them to provide information pertaining to the matka gambling operators in their respective states. The police have sought details of matka gambling activities, if any, in those states and if so, then the nature of action taken in this connection. The first information report (FIR) had named operators of Milan, Kalyan, Main, Star and Super (matka) and police suspect these are operated from outside Goa.

In October last year, the Crime Branch had registered an FIR against politicians, an unnamed minister, police officers, matka operators from Gujarat and agents from Goa under the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act, the Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy rules. The FIR had also mentioned a politician by the name Kiran from Thivim, Budo@Parekh from Goa, 1,100 bookies and also two Marathi dailies as accused.

Taking cognizance of the PIL filed by Kashinath Shetye and others, the High Court of Bombay at Goa had issued directions to the Crime Branch asking it to register an FIR and investigate the matter.

According to police, the probe is still in progress. However, so far there is nothing on record or any evidence to prove that there is a nexus. On the other hand, police had said that it would be wrong to deny that any matka gambling activity is not happening in Goa or any probability of certain nefarious elements in police, press and politicians in nexus with (matka) operators.