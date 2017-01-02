Cops arrest 2 terror suspects at Dona Paula

PANAJI: Panaji police Monday arrested two suspects, who are now under the scanner of Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Goa’s Anti Terror Squad (ATS) for terror links.

The suspects were jointly interrogated by IB officials as well as ATS.

The two suspects have been identified as Abdul Nashir from Kerala and Elais Esmile from Goa. Both have been placed under preventive arrest.

According to sources, the two suspects were detained by the police in Dona Paula on Monday afternoon while they were distributing some pamphlets. Police said that the suspects are associated with a religious movement.

It is learnt that the pamphlets were having some reference to a banned outfit. However, sources said that the two suspects in question claimed they were against the banned organisation. The pamphlets were meant to propagate against the banned outfit, the suspects have told the police officials, sources said.

Initially, Panaji police officials interrogated the two suspects and subsequently they alerted the IB and ATS officials. The suspects were subjected to a series of questions and security agencies are looking into all aspects.

Esmile is staying in Goa since the last several years, while Nashir is from Kerala, police said. Both were found to be distributing pamphlets in Dona Paula and the information pertaining to the two was passed on to police by a lifeguard deputed in Dona Paula.