Cop suspended for suspected role in Sangolda note robbery

PANAJI : The Goa police on Thursday suspended police constable Vikas Naik in connection with the Sangolda robbery wherein four persons hoodwinked a businessman and made off with Rs 34 lakh in new currency notes.

SP Karthik Kashyap, who is holding additional charge of North Goa, confirmed the suspension of Naik.

Naik, who is attached with the Mapusa police station, was present at Sangolda near the hotel where the robbery took place on December 12.

The area comes under the jurisdiction of the Saligao police station.

On Wednesday, based on a complaint filed by Altaf Meman, a businessman from Kudal (Maharashtra), the Saligao police registered an FIR for robbery and criminal conspiracy against Samir Satardekar from Guirim, Vineet Shet of Ecoxim, Pritesh Mayekar from Ucassaim and Paulo D’Cruz of Taleigao. The police have been on the lookout of the accused.

Sources suspected that Naik could be part of the conspiracy and that his role is being probed by senior police officials.

The police are also looking into whether other police personnel are involved in the case.

“His presence near the place where the robbery took place is suspicious. Even his reply was unsatisfactory. We are inquiring further into the incident,” DIG V Gupta said.

The businessman was to exchange Rs 34 lakh in new notes against the demonetised currency notes with the accused on December 12 for a commission, the police have said.

The incident occurred on December 12 near a hotel at Bella Vista, Sangolda. Along with cash, the accused also decamped with a laptop and some office papers belonging to the complainant.