CoP survey on sixth offshore casino complete

PANAJI: The sixth offshore casino vessel M V Lucky Seven, promoted by Golden Globe Hotel Private Limited (GGHPL), owned by former Haryana minister Gopal Kanda, is likely to enter the River Mandovi waters soon. The vessel is likely to start operations from September.

Sources said that following direction from the High Court of Bombay at Goa, officials of the Captain of Ports (CoP) Tuesday carried out survey of the vessel, which is currently in the sea and in the jurisdiction of the Mormugao Port Trust. Sources said that the survey report would be submitted to the CoP on June 21.

M V Lucky Seven has been waiting to enter River Mandovi since May 19 after the government decided to renew the licence. Petitioner Golden Globe Hotels Private Limited has prayed before the court to direct the Goa government to allow the vessel to moor in River Mandovi as the vessel is getting damaged due to the high saline content in the sea.

The company official said that it intends to operate the offshore casino on River Mandovi by September after obtaining the no-objection certificate from the Captain of Ports and other necessary permissions from the authorities.

When asked, sources in the home department said that the government has not taken any decision on the sixth casino so far. However, the source added that granting licence to the vessel may be considered by the government as per the direction of the court after the company complies with all the necessary permissions.