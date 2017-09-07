CoP provides berth to Luck 7 in Mandovi

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Captain of Ports has provided a berth to the promoters of Lucky 7 vessel in the Mandovi river, as per the order of the High Court so as to carry out the underwater survey of the vessel, which is grounded off the Miramar beach for more than a month.

Captain of Ports sources said the vessel will be soon floated inside the Mandovi, its bottom patched up and the underwater survey carried out.

“This operation is expected to be completed in two weeks’ time, after which the vessel would be subsequently shifted to Ratnagiri to a dry dock for its repair,” the sources revealed. The High Court had further directed the state government as well as the promoter company to prepare a status report on the vessel. The High Court on September 6 had allowed the vessel to anchor in the Mandovi so as to carry out its underwater survey to assess the damage caused to it.

The Captain of Ports was required to provide a place for anchoring the vessel by September 15. The underwater survey has to be completed by September 24.