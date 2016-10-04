Controversy erupts over surgical strikes in PoK

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: A political slugfest on Tuesday erupted over India’s surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the LoC with Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam calling it “fake”, provoking stinging criticism from BJP even as his own party said it “totally dissociates” from his remarks.

“Every Indian wants surgical strikes against Pakistan but not a fake one to extract just political benefit by BJP. Politics over national interest (sic),” Nirupam tweeted, kicking up a row over the emotive issue.

The Congress leader went on to demand “some evidence” to prove the surgical strikes did take place and accused the Centre’s ruling BJP of indulging in politics over the issue.

With patriotic sentiments running high amid soaring tensions with Pakistan, Union minister Uma Bharti said leaders who cast “doubt over the Army’s surgical strike should take Pakistani citizenship”.

“Those leaders who say that if Pakistan is demanding evidence about surgical strike, they should be given the evidence, such people should take the citizenship of Pakistan,” Bharti told reporters in Pune.

On Monday, the Congress had asked the government to put forth “credible” evidence of last week’s surgical strikes, carried out by the Army across

the LoC, to “expose” Pakistan which has denied any such action. Congress senior spokesman Anand Sharma had also sought to dismiss the claim that the surgical strikes on terrorist launch pads was the first such retaliation by the Indian Army, insisting that it had responded earlier too “as per the need or provocation”.

Nirupam said the government will “have to come with some evidence” without compromising national security to give reply to the whole world.

As the row erupted, Congress dissociated itself from Nirupam’s remarks, saying it had taken a serious note of those.

“Congress dissociates itself from Nirupam’s remarks and has taken a serious note. It’s time for the government to expose Pakistan’s malicious propaganda. The evidence should be made public,” said party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also in line of BJP fire for his remarks “seeking proof” of the anti-terror surgical strike in PoK with Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asking him not to belittle the armed forces by getting influenced by Pakistani “propaganda”.

At a press conference in Delhi, Prasad said the AAP leader should answer whether he believed in the Indian Army or not.

Kejriwal should not “belittle the great leadership, courage and sacrifice of armed forces under the garb of seeking proof,” Prasad said, and alleged that he had given Pakistan a chance to question the Army’s assertion.

India has been successful in isolating Pakistan politically and diplomatically but Kejriwal is being guided by Pakistani media reports, Prasad said.

In a televised speech on Monday, Kejriwal had “saluted” Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ordering the surgical strike but also referred to some international media reports and a UN group observations, both of which appeared to question its authenticity, as he asked the Prime Minister to “unmask the Pakistani propaganda”.

However, rejecting BJP’s criticism, Kejriwal accused it of playing politics over the strike and said why was the party “scared” when he had only asked the Prime Minister to counter the false propaganda by Pakistan.