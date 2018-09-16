Controlling wild plant use for matoli

Nandkumar M Kamat

After monitoring the matoli trade in Goa over the last two decades I have revised my opinion about the use of wild plants. There is now an urgent need to frame a new ecological ethic to be followed by all Ganesha worshipers. It is simple – We won’t use henceforth any plant for matoli which has not been artificially propagated or cultivated. The arrival of truckloads of matoli items last week showed the reckless plunder of Goa’s wild plants. The entire Western Ghats are affected because wild plants not easily available in Goa are being exploited from Sindhudurg, Khanapur, Supa, Dandeli and Karwar, Ankola and exported to lucrative markets in Goa.

How much will people plunder nature and natural resources in the name of religion and rituals? It is surprising that the forest departments of Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra and respective biodiversity boards in these three states have not checked this uncontrolled trade, perhaps thinking that that it is a one-time seasonal exploitation. But this is a general assumption. Such assumptions caused desertification of vast areas of Himachal Pradesh which were once teeming with medicinal plants.

Hundreds of educational excursions to Mahabaleshwar, Matheran and Panchgani hill stations decimated the wild endemic plant flora of those areas leading to a ban on their collection. The growing trade of uncultivable, non-domesticated wild plants for matoli items and the traditional plant display have been sending alarms among those who understand something of ecology, biodiversity and taxonomy and care for their conservation. The prices of some rare plants have reached astronomical proportions. In pre internet, pre urbanised Goa, once upon a time with joint family system intact, it was considered informal education to teach family members about the variety of plants brought home for matoli display – the edible and non-edible, the medicinal and toxic and variety of plant parts and organs including fruits, leaves, rhizomes, roots, seeds, nuts, corms and bulbils.

Now information on every plant species is on one’s fingertips on internet sources. The number of educational institutions where plant sciences are taught has grown and students do not depend on wild plants tied to the matoli to learning anything. In fact students are now expected to ask questions about their conservation in the wild natural habitat. The educated, smartphone wielding segment of society needs to dispense with the purchase of wild plants for matoli and restrict the display to only cultivated crops.

In the coming years as the law of diminishing returns becomes applicable it would be difficult to trace certain wild plants in the market. It has been seen that there is now an intra and interstate supply chain of spotters, field collectors, stockists, wholesalers, middlemen and retail sellers. The spotters spot the wild plants; collectors collect them; the stockists sort, pack and stock the assorted wild plants till they meet the wholesale buyers. The wholesale buyers then contact the middlemen who set prices for retailers. The retailers are now found to have very scanty knowledge about habitat and nomenclature or uses and properties of these wild plants. Only women above 50 or 60 provide some information. For the rest of them every plant – wild or cultivated – is a matoli plant. “Don’t ask any questions”, they tell the buyers “just go home and tie it to your matoli”.

This completely defeats the entire purpose of ethnobotanical propaganda associated with the matoli markets. Actually there is absolutely no need to use any wild, uncultivable plants for matoli display as now all the information about medicinal plants is available at fingertips on the internet.

The number of self-styled digital taxonomists has increased in Goa. They click a photograph of some species, search on the internet and declare that they discovered some “novel species” in Goa. Some of them even claim that they have developed digital expertise to challenge experts, the professionals in universities. Several rural reporters too are writing unethically and irresponsibly about the matoli markets without understanding the source of these wild plants and pressure on their habitats. They don’t understand the rapidly transformed urban character of Goa and the dangerous fragmentation of landscape leading to wiping out of whole wild habitats. Those who afford the purchase of expensive wild matoli plants are now competing to showcase larger matolis. The art and culture department needs to henceforth make it mandatory to get clearances from the state forest department and biodiversity board about wild plant species used by competitors in state level competition of matoli display.

It is duty of state biodiversity board to prepare a list of approved wild plants that can be sustainably exploited and displayed. But what happens to all these wild plants later? Who grows them after the festival is over? The non edible, toxic plants are simple discarded. There needs to be multi-stakeholder discourse over the present practice of unsustainable trade in wild matoli plants.

The pressure on these wild plant resources is easily indicated by the escalating prices. According to me it would take Goa at least five more years to wake up to the danger of extinction of many wild plants. Other states would realise the ecological tragedy within a few decades. The new urban consumerist Goa needs a new ecological ethic to restrict, reduce the use of wild uncultivated plants for matoli display consistent with the ancient ethos of lord of biosphere Ganapati.