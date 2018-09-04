Contractors to face penalties over potholed roads

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Holding the road contractors responsible for delay in repairing the potholes, Minister for Public Works Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar warned that such lethargy on the part of these contractors would result in surrendering their security deposits as well as revoking their performance guarantee and forfeiting their final bill amount.

Maintaining that over-100-inch rainfall experienced in the state, this monsoon season till now, has resulted in large number of potholes on the Goan roads, Dhavalikar said that more than 50 per cent of the state roads with potholes are under the maintenance period of three years, which implies that the contractors of these roads need to repair them.

“However, the public works department wastes at least three months in communicating with them,” he added, pointing out that such delay would henceforth make the contractors face penalties.

The Minister for Public Works also said that his department also cannot repair the roads, including those in the city, which are handled by the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation. “It is the job of the GSIDC to maintain such roads,” he noted.

Speaking further, Dhavalikar said that he has already assured all the MLAs of carrying out Rs 15 crore worth works related to the public works department, in their respective constituencies. “We have already given administrative approval to Rs 718 crore worth works, and 70 per cent of them have been tendered,” he informed, mentioning that 60 per cent to 70 per cent of these works have received expenditure sanction, while work orders have been issued for 40 per cent to 50 per cent of these works.

It was maintained that in addition, Rs 8 crore to Rs 10 crore worth spillover works are also pending in each of the constituencies, which would be taken up from November 15, later this year.