Tuesday , 5 September 2017
TRENDING NOW

Contract with SHGs for mid-day meals extended

Posted by: nt September 5, 2017 in Goa News

NT NETWORK

 

PANAJI

Giving relief to self-help groups, the government has extended the contract with them for supplying  mid-day meals to schoolchildren  under  the mid-day meal scheme.

The government had earlier said that  it intends to rope in Akshaya Patra, a Bengaluru-based non-profit wing of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness,  to supply Goan schools with cooked meals.

The extended contract will be  for the period from  October 1, 2017 to  the end of academic year 2017-18.

The education department on Monday issued an order extending  the contract with the SHGs under the scheme.

Education director  G P Bhat has said that all the terms and conditions will remain the same for the said period in the contract.

The concerned SHGs, mahila mandals and PTAs have to sign an agreement with the department for the extended period.

The decision to extend the contract will give relief to 105  SHGs in the state.

The present contract expires on September 30.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had said the government wants to use the service of Akshaya Patra on pilot basis for the schools located in the Cujira integrated educational complex, from later this year.

Parrikar, who also holds education portfolio, had said  the state legislative assembly that the scheme is primarily student-centric and not formulated to help the SHGs.

“However, the government will keep in mind the interest of these 105 self-help groups,” he had assured.

OUR VASCO REPORTER ADDS: All-Goa Mid-Day Meal Federation president Kanti Khutwalkar said that  Parrikar held a meeting with some  members of the federation at the secretariat, Porvorim, on Monday morning,  assuring to continue with the supply of mid-day meals by  the SHGs.

“We have got a sigh of relief as there  was a question of our survival…  Nearly 1,000 families have been dependent on  the mid-day meal scheme,” she said adding that  Parrikar looked into their demand very sympathetically.

The AGMDMF has been opposed to the government’s proposal to  rope in Akshaya Patra for supplying the mid-day meals.

Please like & share:
Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011
Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com