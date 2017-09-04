Contract with SHGs for mid-day meals extended

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Giving relief to self-help groups, the government has extended the contract with them for supplying mid-day meals to schoolchildren under the mid-day meal scheme.

The government had earlier said that it intends to rope in Akshaya Patra, a Bengaluru-based non-profit wing of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, to supply Goan schools with cooked meals.

The extended contract will be for the period from October 1, 2017 to the end of academic year 2017-18.

The education department on Monday issued an order extending the contract with the SHGs under the scheme.

Education director G P Bhat has said that all the terms and conditions will remain the same for the said period in the contract.

The concerned SHGs, mahila mandals and PTAs have to sign an agreement with the department for the extended period.

The decision to extend the contract will give relief to 105 SHGs in the state.

The present contract expires on September 30.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had said the government wants to use the service of Akshaya Patra on pilot basis for the schools located in the Cujira integrated educational complex, from later this year.

Parrikar, who also holds education portfolio, had said the state legislative assembly that the scheme is primarily student-centric and not formulated to help the SHGs.

“However, the government will keep in mind the interest of these 105 self-help groups,” he had assured.

OUR VASCO REPORTER ADDS: All-Goa Mid-Day Meal Federation president Kanti Khutwalkar said that Parrikar held a meeting with some members of the federation at the secretariat, Porvorim, on Monday morning, assuring to continue with the supply of mid-day meals by the SHGs.

“We have got a sigh of relief as there was a question of our survival… Nearly 1,000 families have been dependent on the mid-day meal scheme,” she said adding that Parrikar looked into their demand very sympathetically.

The AGMDMF has been opposed to the government’s proposal to rope in Akshaya Patra for supplying the mid-day meals.