Containing COVID-19

A longer countrywide lockdown can break the chain of virus transmission

Even as the country came to a virtual standstill on Sunday as people observed ‘janata curfew’ and clapped and sounded bells to thank the health workers, policemen and media persons who are working 24×7 to prevent and treat coronavirus infections, to maintain peace and calm and to spread information, the report of 80 fresh confirmed cases sends a clear warning that it would be wrong to be complacent about it. The central health officials reported about 340 confirmed cases of coronavirus till Sunday afternoon. The first case in the country was detected on January 30. It took more than one and a half months for the coronavirus cases in the country to touch the hundred figure mark, which happened on March 14 but since then India has seen a rapid increase in cases of people testing positive to the disease. What should be more worrying is the fact that there are a few cases of people with no travel history and no contact with foreigners or the countrymen who travelled abroad testing positive. The increase in the number of COVID-19 cases calls for more stringent measures to contain its spread.

There have been cases of politicians and Bollywood celebrities returning from abroad and flouting home quarantine norms and freely mixing with others including the members of their families. Among the people who flouted the quarantine norms was Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who attended several social functions and in the process met several politicians and others putting their health at risk. The boxer and Member of Rajya Sabha Mary Kom, who had travelled from Jordan, and Dushyant Singh, another MP, who came in contact with Kapoor went on to attend the breakfast hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind. In Goa former state tourism minister Francisco Xavier Pacheco who had travelled with a Bengaluru lady on board an Air India plane from Dubai refused to be quarantined after reports came that the lady tested positive for coronavirus. There are a number of other cases of influential people including government officers not adhering to directives on home quarantine.

It is sad to see political leaders and cultural icons violating the preventive restrictions and even hiding their travel history or symptoms. If educated, resourceful and mature citizens with travel history do not self quarantine themselves and go on moving about in family and social circles, it could lead to community transmission which will be very difficult to control and entail high human costs. Such flouting of home quarantine by big people should be curbed without exceptions. Though the country has made a laudable effort to contain the virus by observing a 14-hour lockdown, much more needs to be done before we can overpower the virus. Punjab has decided to have a weeklong lockdown. Goa has decided to impose a three-day lockdown which will help in breaking the chain of transmission. Lockdown is the only way to fight the virus. Social distancing is a must and every Indian must observe it in order to save his or her life and the other people’s lives. The police must enforce social distancing using powers under Section 144.

With the number of coronavirus positive cases rising every day there is a need to impose stricter controls to prevent more cases. The fight against coronavirus should be supported by all. People have already joined hands with the government by remaining indoors on Sunday at the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, health experts feel that a short lockdown may not be adequate owing to the enormity of the disease. The government should enforce measures to keep people indoors for at least two more weeks. The government should impose a countrywide lockdown. Already there is going to be a lockdown in some states and some districts in other states. The government must enforce the lockdown strictly. At the same time it should ensure adequate supplies of provisions to daily wage earners and others who cannot afford to stock enough food to survive a longer lockdown. To ensure total public participation in a longer lockdown the authorities have to send a right message by booking cases against the people who violate the directives as the aim is to save lives from the dreaded disease.