Consumers to get SMS alerts on power shutdown, glitches

MAPUSA: Taking a step towards digitalisation, the electricity department has started collecting data of all its consumers across the state to provide better service. The department is planning to launch a SMS alert service that would inform the consumers about technical faults, power shutdown and other important details. This is also aimed at ensuring effective and prompt service to the people.

The department has issued monthly electricity bill to the consumers alongwith a slip which is supposed to be filled and submitted back. Information like consumer ID, mobile phone number, address, email ID has to be filled up on the slip and submitted at the time of bill payment or handed over to the meter reader.

This initiative is part of Union Power Ministry wherein Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) will develop a broadcast message service alongwith a mobile application and web portal.

In Goa, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd has been appointed as consultant who has started the process of collecting data through which a database will be developed and relevant information pertaining to shutdown, technical faults and other issues will be sent through short messaging service (SMS) facility.

“Our meter readers have already started distributing the slip alongwith monthly electricity bill to consumers and are asking them to fill and submit the slip to the meter reader itself or while paying the electricity bill at our office or the bank,” informed C H Rajagopalan, executive engineer of electricity department, Mapusa.

He further informed that “this is a part of central government scheme wherein consumers will get SMS on their registered number about scheduled shutdown and other details. Hence, we request all consumers to cooperate and submit the requisite details.”

“We have undertaken this initiative for the benefit of our consumers so that we can provide prompt service to them,” added Rajagopalan.