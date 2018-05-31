‘Consumers Shoppee’ exhibition opens in city

PANAJI: ‘Consumers Shoppee’ exhibition of consumer and household products was inaugurated on Wednesday at the hands of Sripad Naik, Union Minister of State, AYUSH at Don Bosco High School, indoor stadium, Panaji and will be open to public until June 3, from 10 am to 8.30 pm. The chief guest Sanjay Harmalkar, president Institute Menezes Braganza, Panaji, Pramod Pathak, Ujwala Tarkar, organiser Meenal Mohadikar and various company representatives were present for the inaugural function. In this 5-day exhibition more than 60 reputed companies have participated with their latest range of products. Companies such Godrej Interio, TTK Prestige Ltd, Gits, Eureka Forbes Ltd., Gadre Marine, Singer India Ltd., Dutchie, Power Max, Vikram Tea, Rambandhu Masale, Chefpro, Ravi Masale, Rainbow Electronics, Olivia, Simandhar, Lopmudra, Genious Organics, Tupperware, Sanobar, Gas O Grill, etc have put their products on display. NT

Please like & share: