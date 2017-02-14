Consumers cheated in Margao as loopholes persist in rules

MARGAO: Cases of shopkeepers cheating consumers are on the rise in the commercial capital of Goa – Margao with the former taking advantage of the loopholes in the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.

This act does not permit the officials to act upon those shopkeepers who sell unpacked and opened items even though they are convinced that customers are given duplicate items which do not have price mentioned on it. The act needs amendments.

Many shopkeepers selling hardware and electrical items, spare parts, gift items, lose engine oil, garments, etc easily cheat the customers by selling duplicate items sans price tags. The shopkeepers first judge the customers and then speak of prices of their products and successfully sell these items to them.

“I purchased some bathroom items from a shop at Aquem-Margao and when questioned over the price tags, the shopkeeper told me that all items do not have printed price tags. He convinced me that he sells genuine products. I believed him and took away the product but found it to be duplicate and also that I was overcharged,” Cynthia Fernandes of Benaulim said. She however lacked proof to complain to legal metrology department.

Another consumer said that he approached the legal metrology and explained how he was cheated adding, “The officers concerned said that they cannot act in case of the purchase of unpacked item. I was dejected.” He cautioned consumers not to purchase items sold loose.

When contacted, assistant controller of legal metrology department, Margao Arun Panchwadkar informed that they have no powers to act against shopkeepers selling unpacked items. He said, “In case of sale of loose items, we cannot take action. However, we have booked many cases under the controlled commodities act. I urge the people to insist on box packed items with bills from the shopkeepers as it will help us to act instantly.”

However when asked whether the department of legal metrology had ever arrested any person for violation of consumer rights, he said that the act empowers them to arrest accused persons only if he is found to be a repeated offender.