Consumer rights awareness programme held in Anjuna

PANAJI: Anjuna Free Legal Aid Cell comprising the students of V M Salgoacar College of Law conducted a programme on ‘Consumer Rights and Consumer Awareness’ at Government School, Tembi, Anjuna recently.

The resource person for the programme was Roland Martins, a social activist and founder team member of the Goa Desc Resource Centre and Friday Balchao based in Mapusa.

Addressing the gathering, Martin emphasised on right to claim safety of goods purchased by the consumers.

He also highlighted the precautions to be taken while handling gas cylinder and demonstrated how to check the expiry of the cylinder and the regulator with meter displaying the volume of gas it contains.

The objective of the programme was to create awareness among the public about the various rights available under the Consumer Protection Act, 1986. The programme was compered by Joslyn D’souza and Manjita Palyekar introduced the speaker. The faculty in charge Prof Gomati Desai was also present during the occasion. Around 70 people including the self help group of the village attended the programme.

Savio Almeida sarpanch of village panchayat Anjuna, appreciated the Anjuna Free Legal Aid cell members for conducting the programme and also thanked Roland Martins for enlightening the public about the consumer related issues. Mary Fernandes proposed the vote of thanks. NT