Consumer expo gets underway at Don Bosco

PANAJI: ‘Consumers Shoppee’ exhibition of consumer and household products was inaugurated at Don Bosco High School, indoor stadium, Panaji, on Wednesday, at the hands of Dr Shekhar Salkar, Manipal Hospital, and in the presence of Fr Bennett, administrator, Don Bosco High School, Ujwala Tarkar, organiser Meenal Mohadikar and various company representatives. In this five-day exhibition more than 60 reputed companies are participating with their latest range of products. Some these include TTK Prestige, Gadre Marine, Nirlep, Gits, Capital Food, Mapro Singer, Haldiram, Rainbow Electronics, Microtek, Power Max, Pallavi Spices, Eureka Forbes Ltd, Olivia, Pitambari, Samruddhi, Pravin Masalewale, Suhana, Alova, Sanobar Simdhar, Dr Diet Clinic, Regos, Hygienic, Imran Carpet, Genious Organics, Ripple, Lia, Market Mix, Tupperware, Venus International, Global Emporium. The exhibition will be underway till Janaury 22 and open to public from 1.30 p.m to 8.30 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday it will be open from 10.30 a.m to 8.30 p.m. NT

Please like & share: