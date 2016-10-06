Constructions under new ODP will not be approved as CCP not consulted: Mayor

PANAJI: The Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP) has strongly objected to the proposed FAR for settlement zone and commercial zone under ODP 2021. Will not approve licences under the ODP 2021 for constructions in settlement zone and commercial zone, said the CCP Mayor Surendra Furtado.

Addressing the media, Furtado said that the ruling councillors of Corporation of City of Panaji are agitated over the North Goa Planning and Development Authority (NGPDA) finalising the Panaji ODP 2021 at its meeting held on September 23 without consulting the civic body as required under Section 39(I) of the Goa, Daman and Diu TCP Act.

The Mayor said that former mayor was a member of the NGPDA while he (Furtado) has not been appointed as a member, adding the under Panaji ODP 2021, FAR has been indiscriminately increased, which may increase the congestion in the city and there will be traffic chaos in the future.

Furtado said the CCP is trying to decongest the city and ease the traffic chaos by taking different steps, such as introducing pay parking, one way entry for vehicles on various roads etc, adding if the need be we will not hesitate to approach court and also bring the issue to the notice of Lokayukta.

“Where have all the activists Claude Alvares, Kashinath Shetye, Dr Oscar Rebello and others, who were fighting for the cause of the city, have gone, and why are they dormant and silent?” he said.

The Panajimites are silent as their kin are in the government service and fear the backlash but they will revolt only during the election, he added.

Speaking further, Furtado said that he had written five letters to the chief town planner.

“The chief town planner failed to take any steps over my letter dated June 19, 2013 and 4 reminders thereafter to amend the Goa Land Development and Building Construction Regulations 2010, to increase the off-street parking spaces for vehicles in Panaji,” he added.

He charged that the NGPDA finalised the Panaji ODP 2021 without consulting the local authorities, without creating necessary infrastructure, without sorting out the garbage disposal problem, without making provision for sufficient water supply, without putting in place a system for uninterrupted supply of electricity, with no proper roads, no drains, and no proper footpaths for the residents.

“The present FAR for settlement zone is S-2-0.80 and S-1-100 while the proposed FAR for special settlement is 200, and for commercial zone presently it is C-2-1.5 and C-1-200 while the proposed one for special commercial is -300,” he added.

He said that the CCP is strongly objecting the finalisation of ODP 2021, which has been done without consulting it and will take a decision not to approve any construction/development plan under ODP 2021, adding it is nothing but sheer politics.

It appears that the Panaji MLA has forgotten the residents and collecting money for the forthcoming assembly elections in the state by rallying behind the builders’ lobby, he said adding he wants to bring it to the notice of the residents what is being done by the government.

He said that there are scams and scams are happening under the very nose of this government, and there are no skeletons in my cupboards to tumble down as my hands are very clean.

The CCP is surviving hand to mouth as no funds are coming to it, even Rs 14 crore has not been given to it, he said adding Rs 48 lakh of multi-level parking is yet to be received.

“Do not try to stamp on our tail we will then unearth anything and everything,” he warned.

He informed that panel floated by Atanasio Monserrate alias Babush will contest the forthcoming assembly election.