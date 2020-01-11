Construction licences: VPs asked to route applications to govt through BDO

Panaji/Margao: The Directorate of Panchayats (DoP) has issued a circular asking all the village panchayat secretaries to route the applications seeking construction licences or occupancy certificates for the projects having more than four dwelling units – multi-dwelling residential projects or commercial projects having 200 square metre and more built-up area to the government through block development officer (BDO).

Even as some people have termed the government move as curtailing of the powers of village panchayat bodies, the Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho, on Friday, clarified that the government has mandated some procedure as per the directions of the High Court as well as the National Green Tribunal and there is no intention whatsoever to take away any power of the village panchayat.

A circular issued on January 7 states that all the project proponents while submitting applications for the issuance of construction licence and occupancy certificate should follow the new procedures.

According to the circular, the project proponent having more than 4 dwelling units including multi-dwelling residential project or having 200 sq mts or above total built-up area of commercial project shall submit application for construction licence or occupancy certificate as the case may be to the block development officer along with the relevant documents and should also submit the complete details of the garbage generation, collection, disposal, transportation, storage and scientific disposal of wet and dry waste in the form of notarised affidavit.

As per the new procedure, the BDOs will verify it within 10 days whether the project proponent has complied with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 and submit the same with application to the director of panchayats with recommendation if any.

The circular further states that the application seeking construction licence will be then forwarded to the government for perusal. The government will check the same and send it back to the director of panchayats, who would then forward it to the concerned BDO office from where it will be delivered to respective panchayats.

It states that the BDO or his/her representative may personally verify all the aspects pertaining to arrangement made by the project proponents regarding garbage storage, transportation mechanism and facilities set up for scientific disposal of garbage.

“The village panchayats shall decide the said application as per Section 66 (2) and 47 of the Goa Panchayat Raj Act, 1994, and the limitation period of 30 days as prescribed in Section 66 ( 2) of the said Act shall commerce from the date the application is inwarded in the office of village panchayats. Therefore, all the BDOs are directed to strictly follow the procedure and also direct all the village panchayats secretaries to forward all such proposals received in their offices to BDO office,” the circular further states.

The Panchayat Minister informed that in response to the directions, the government has to file an affidavit through the Chief Secretary before the High Court or NGT as regards to the compliance.

“The village panchayats do not have expertise or infrastructure to deal with garbage scientifically, therefore, the government has to send technical people from the BDO and see whether they have complied with garbage management scientifically or not,”

he added.

Godinho said that the government has taken up the task of monitoring whether panchayats are doing the garbage management properly or not as per directives of the NGT and the court.

The Minister further informed that every village panchayat should also set up a material recovery facility for which the government will give fund to the local bodies.