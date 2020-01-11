Saturday , 11 January 2020
Construction licences: VPs asked to route applications to govt through BDO

January 11, 2020 Goa News 4 Views

Panaji/Margao: The Directorate of Panchayats (DoP) has issued a circular asking  all the village panchayat secretaries to route the applications seeking  construction licences or occupancy certificates for the projects having more than four dwelling units –   multi-dwelling residential  projects or commercial projects having 200  square metre and more   built-up area to the  government through  block development officer (BDO).

Even as some people have termed the government move as curtailing of the powers of village panchayat bodies, the Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho, on Friday, clarified that the government has mandated some procedure as per the directions of the High Court as well as the National Green Tribunal and there is no intention whatsoever to take away any power of the village panchayat.

A circular issued on January 7 states that all the project proponents while submitting applications for the issuance of construction licence and occupancy certificate should follow the new procedures.

According to the circular, the project proponent having  more than  4 dwelling units including  multi-dwelling residential project or having 200  sq mts or above  total built-up area of commercial project  shall submit application for construction licence or occupancy  certificate as the case may be  to the  block development  officer  along  with the relevant documents and should also  submit the complete details of the  garbage generation, collection, disposal, transportation, storage and scientific disposal of wet and dry waste in the form of  notarised affidavit.

As per the new procedure, the  BDOs will  verify it within 10 days  whether the project proponent  has complied  with the Solid Waste Management  Rules,  2016 and  submit the  same with application to the  director of panchayats with  recommendation if any.

The circular further states that the application seeking construction licence will be then forwarded to the government for perusal. The government will   check the same and  send it back  to  the  director of panchayats, who would then forward it  to the concerned  BDO office from where it will be delivered to respective  panchayats.   

It states that the BDO or his/her representative may personally verify all the aspects pertaining to arrangement made by the project proponents regarding garbage storage, transportation mechanism and facilities set up for scientific disposal of garbage.

“The village panchayats shall decide the said application as per Section 66 (2) and  47 of the  Goa  Panchayat Raj  Act, 1994, and the limitation  period  of  30 days as  prescribed in Section 66 ( 2) of the said  Act shall  commerce from the date the application is inwarded  in the office of village panchayats. Therefore,  all the  BDOs  are directed  to strictly  follow  the procedure  and also direct  all the village  panchayats  secretaries  to forward  all such proposals received  in their  offices  to  BDO office,”  the circular further states.

The Panchayat Minister informed that in response to the directions, the government has to file an affidavit through the Chief Secretary before the High Court or NGT as regards to the compliance.

“The village panchayats do not have expertise or infrastructure to deal with garbage scientifically, therefore, the government has to send technical people from the BDO and see whether they have complied with garbage management scientifically or not,”

he added.

Godinho said that the government has taken up the task of monitoring whether panchayats are doing the garbage management properly or not as per directives of the NGT and the court.

The Minister further informed that every village panchayat should also set up a material recovery facility for which the government will give fund to the local bodies.

