Connectivity woes keep shops from going cashless

PANAJI: While swipe machines have been installed in several shops for the move towards cashless economy, there are complaints from shopkeepers of difficulty in accepting debit cards.

Shopkeepers said that they are willing to accept payment by cards but face the problem of ‘transaction failure’ frequently. Thanks to the recurrent instances of ‘transaction failure’, they are forced to ask for cash payment from customers.

They pointed out that the ‘transaction failure’ message comes especially in peak time, viz. during evening. “It is nothing to do with banks but on account of connectivity problems by the service providers,” according to shopkeepers.

Counter staff at Kamal Chemists, which is located at the Panaji market, said that they regularly face the problem of ‘transaction declined’ and the snag is not faced by them alone but several other stores in the market area.

“Several of our customers who buy medicines in bulk usually pay by card but after the demonetisation and the currency shortage even small customers are willing to do so. However, we have experienced difficulty in realising the bill amount by card due to loss of Internet connectivity,” said the pharmacist manning the counter.

Other store owners at the MG Road also complained of a similar problem. They said that connectivity problem derives from all service providers. Setting up a MPOS machine is not helping customers to beat the currency shortage and pay cashless, they said. According to the Cellular Operators Association of India, the concept of cashless economy is entirely dependent on the telecom network. Be it swapping machine, SMS-based transaction or application mobile wallet the basic requirement is good telecom network.

The COAI has estimated more than 1200 cell sites to be added to the current total of 3500 cell sites to facilitate efficient network quality and better connectivity for residents and as well as for tourists.

Recently Rajan Methews, director general, COAI, said that most of the major telecom companies are still struggling to put forward the cell sites (mobile tower) connecting the state. The opposition to mobile tower installation in Goa is very strong compare to other parts of the country where telecom companies are welcome with open arms to install the sites.”

Goa requires more than 300 mobile towers to improve the present network. During peak hours most of the networks are found congested and main reason behind the problem is: towers are insufficient, and most of them are located away from human settlements.

In all this, consumers continue to face the brunt of ‘transaction failure’ while paying by card as the amount is deducted at the bank end.