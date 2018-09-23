Cong’s act is a drama out of frustration: Vishwajit

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Reacting to the allegations made by the Congress party that imported fish available in the local market was laced with formalin, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday said that the Congress was ‘frustrated’ as they were unable to succeed in forming government in the state.

“They (Congress) are so depressed and frustrated for being out of power and they are trying to find issues to create confusion in the ruling coalition which they will not succeed in,” said Vishwajit addressing a press conference in Panaji.

“Congress’ act of formalin drive is a drama out of frustration since they have failed to get 21 numbers to prove majority and form the government,” he added.

Vishwajit alleged that the Congress was trying to destroy the livelihood of the fisherfolk and the tourism industry in the state who are completely dependant on fish business for their daily bread and butter. He claimed that there was no formalin in the imported fish and said that Goans need not fear as far as the quality of fish was concerned. “We are conducting random checks to ensure food safety standards are maintained,” he said.

“Congress and its party president Girish Chodankar are trying to create fear and disturbance in the minds of people for their own political gain. They are not here to protect the interest of the people and it can be seen through their move,” he said.

Vishwajit challenged all former chief ministers from the Congress party and party’s state president Girish Chodankar to sit across a table and have a debate on formalin in fish row.

He informed that a committee under Additional Secretary Health has been formed to inquire into the investigation report submitted by South Goa

designated officer of FDA Iva Fernandes. The report is expected to be out in the next 15 days.

“There is a need to have special squads of the FDA in every taluka to ensure that food and food items were safe for human consumption. At the same time, I want to make it clear that FDA is not here to harass anybody,” he said.