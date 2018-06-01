Congress writes to PM for early solution to mining issue

NT NETWORK

The Congress party on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to take an initiative, either legislative or judicial, within the mandate of the Supreme Court order and the Minerals and Mines Development and Regulation Act in order to resume mining in Goa.

“If mining activity is not resumed immediately after monsoon, the economy of the state will be in real shambles. We have always been supportive of the affected mining dependents of over 3 lakh people in the state and would always support a correct and appropriate initiative whether legislative or judicial within the mandate of the SC order and MMDRA in order to ensure that the mining dependents can get relief as their livelihood is under duress,” states the letter written to the Prime Minister by Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar.

In his letter, Chodankar has blamed Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar-led BJP government for suspending mining in 2012.

“The resumption of mining issue is of concern to all and that it was owing to the acts of the BJP-led state government that the state has been witnessing turmoil as regards to the mining industry and the economy of the state,” the letter reads further.

Chodankar has also brought to the knowledge of the Prime Minister the plight of the mining dependents and how mining companies have started retrenchment of their employees due to the ongoing mining crisis.

This letter is considered as a counter to the six-member delegation including MPs and MLAs which is in Delhi to meet the Prime Minister over the mining issue.

Meanwhile, Mandrem MLA Dayanand Sopte questioned the government over the ‘secret’ plan of the BJP legislators and MPs visiting Delhi over mining crisis and questioned the motive of the government as to why Congress MLAs were not included in the delegation.