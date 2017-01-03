Congress will win Goa elections without alliance: Shantaram

MARGAO: Exuding confidence that the Congress will win majority of seats in the forthcoming election in the state, Rajya Sabha MP Shantaram Naik, on Tuesday, said that smaller political parties are eager to form an alliance with the Congress.

Naik was speaking to media on the sidelines of the high mast lighting inauguration programme at Ilha de Rachol.

The MP has sanctioned in all four highmast lightings for the village after he adopted it under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana.

Naik said, “The Congress party will win a majority of seats in the forthcoming Goa elections mainly because of its secular credentials. The party takes due care of the weaker sections and has never saffronised politics.” The Rajya Sabha MP further said that a former minister of state (MoS) has accepted that the government is trying to saffronise the education policy.

When asked how many seats the Congress will win, Naik could not reveal the number.

“I cannot guess the number of seats, but I am confident that the Congress will win the forthcoming election without any alliance,” he said.

Naik lamented that several school projects that were sanctioned under the MPLAD scheme are lying incomplete due to procedural delays. He said that tender for a community health centre worth Rs 70 lakh has already been floated.

On the occasion, a local sarpanch Joseph Vaz along with panchayat members and locals expressed gratitude to Shantaram Naik for his continuous support for the development of the village.