Congress wants FIR over Amit Shah’s airport meeting

NT NETWORK

VASCO

Office bearers of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) led by All India Congress Committee secretary Girish Chodankar Monday confronted Dabolim airport director Bhupesh Chand Hans Negi for allowing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to hold a public meeting in the airport premises.

Congress claimed that the meeting was illegal and violated the airport security norms while also putting the air passengers at risk. It may be noted that BJP national president Amit Shah, who was on a two-day visit to Goa, had addressed a public meeting in the Dabolim airport premises on Saturday.

Chodankar, along with GPCC secretaries Sankalp Amonkar, Pradip Naik, Pratima Coutinho, Janardhan Bhandari and other office bearers including Swati Kerkar, Deepali Kumar, Sachin Bhagat, Uddav Pol, Samir Khan and Dishant Mandrekar confronted the airport director in his chamber on Monday morning.

The Congress office bearers alleged that the public meeting, which was organised by BJP at the airport by erecting a stage, was totally illegal and posed a security threat to the passengers. Chodankar demanded that the airport director file a First Information Report (FIR) against the BJP leaders including Amit Shah, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and others for holding the public meeting without obtaining any necessary permission from the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The Congress office bearers also gave an ultimatum to the airport director to file FIR by late evening on Monday, failing which they said they would strengthen their agitation.

Stating that the Dabolim airport, which is also a defence airport, as it is controlled by the Navy, was at risk due to the public meeting organised by BJP, Chodankar said, “It is learnt that neither the AAI authorities issued any permission, nor did the Deputy Collector and Sub-divisional Magistrate, Mormugao, issue a sound permission, which means that the public meeting was totally illegal.” He has demanded immediate action against the BJP leaders for their illegal act.

Stating that this could be the first-of-its-kind incident in the country wherein a public meeting was organised in the premises of an airport, Chodankar said that if airports are converted into meeting points, they could be easily targeted by terrorists.

“We demand that the AAI authorities file a police complaint against the BJP leaders, failing which the Congress will be forced to hold demonstration at the airport premises where the BJP leaders organised the public meeting,” said Chodankar. “We move from the chamber of the airport director based on the assurance given by him to take legal course by filing an FIR against the BJP leaders by Monday evening,” said Chodankar. The Congress office bearers also asked the airport director to initiate action against the BJP leaders as per the powers executed in him.