Congress wants beach cleaning scam case handed over to CBI

Questioning the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition government as to what is holding it back from acting on the recommendations of Lokayukta over the alleged multi-crore beach cleaning scam case, the Congress Party, on Monday, demanded that the government should immediately hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“The government ought to hand over the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as recommended by the Lokayukta, and forthwith they must take action against all those involved, which include officials of the Tourism Department, the then tourism minister Dilip Parulekar and everybody from top to bottom,” said the spokesperson of the Congress Party Yatish Naik, while speaking to the media on Monday in Panaji.

“Why does it take 3 months for the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to enforce Lokayukta’s ‘clear’ recommendations? What is holding Parrikar back in accepting this report? What is holding back Parrikar and his government in making a clear statement that they will accept this report and act in terms of the report forthwith?” he went on.

It may be recalled that following the recommendations of the Goa Lokayukta Justice (retired) P K Mishra that the beach cleaning scam case be reopened by the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) or the government may consider referring the matter to the CBI for probe, the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on September 16 had said that the government would require 90 days to study the Lokayukta report on alleged beach cleaning scam case.

Naik further demanded that the government should accept the report of the Lokayukta as it is a detailed report, which has considered all the facts and material in the case and has examined all sorts of evidence which relates to the case.

He also demanded an inquiry by the government to probe as to why the ACB gave a clean chit to Parulekar, and closed the case.

“Why didn’t the ACB do proper investigation in the case? What prompted the ACB and who prompted the ACB to botch up the investigation and close down the case? Why did the ACB act as the caged parrot? This needs to be also investigated,” he said.