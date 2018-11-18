Congress to raise state administration issue in Parliament

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Congress party on Saturday threatened to raise the issue of the functioning of the state government in the ensuing winter session of Parliament “as the Governor Mridula Singh failed to hear their plea.”

The Congress party had urged the Governor to convene a special one-day Assembly session to prove the majority on the floor of the House.

“We are going to nationally put pressure on the BJP at the Centre. If necessary, we will move President of India, we will also raise the issue inside the Parliament during the forthcoming winter session and we will say that Goa is the most classic case of a fraud being played on the Constitution of India by the Governor and the BJP which is in rank minority,” said All India Congress Committee Communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala while addressing a press conference in Panaji along with Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar.

He said that the Governor needs to see that the government has lost the majority and there is no governance in the state and claimed that the Constitution is being held ‘captive’ and a ‘fraud’ is being played upon the Constitution by the BJP.

“A special session is the only answer. The Governor is in cahoots with the powers that are at the Centre and works at the whims and the fancies of the BJP rather than working with the accordance with the Constitution of India,” he said adding that the Congress will expose BJP as to how administration and governance in Goa has collapsed under the leadership of ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

He questioned as to why the government has not released an official medical bulletin on Parrikar’s health condition by doctors.

Surjewala said that the national leadership of BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah is holding the progress of Goa, the constitutional government in Goa and the democratic set up of Goa to ransom by running it faceless shenanigans.

“The responsibility starts with Modi-Shah and goes all the way down to the bureaucrats…everybody is a party to the blunder of state’s resources and that’s why a special session is need of the hour and holding the government accountable to the legislature elected by the people of Goa is the only single way forward,” he said.

When questioned whether attempts were made by the Congress to reach out to the alliance partners of the BJP for the formation of the alternate government, Surjewala said that numbers are proved on the floor of the House and we are confident to win the floor test.”

Earlier in the day, Surjewala visited activist Rajan Ghate,

who is on an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan Panaji from Friday, demanding new leader to run the state administration in place of ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.