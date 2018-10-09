Congress to protest against ‘corruption’ in state govt

PANAJI: The Congress on Monday decided to hold a protest rally in the state capital on October 10 against the alleged corruption in the BJP-led coalition government.

The party will also impress upon Governor Mridula Sinha to call a special week-long assembly session to discuss the issues plaguing the state.

The decisions were taken jointly by the Congress legislature party and party organisation at a meeting held late Monday evening in the outskirts of the city.

Speaking to reporters, CLP leader Chandrakant Kavlekar said, “The protest rally ‘Zagor against corruption’ will begin from the Bandodkar grounds, Campal. It will move towards Azad Maidan and culminate into a public meeting to be addressed by party leaders exposing the corruption of the BJP-led government.”

He said that a Congress delegation will meet the Governor and submit to her yet another memorandum demanding her intervention by calling a special week-long assembly session.

The government has failed to address the issues like mining crisis and formalin-in-fish row, which have hugely impacted the common people, Kavlekar observed.

“The government is misleading the people… no concrete steps have been taken to address the issues. Unemployment has scaled new heights, and the state has been facing severe financial crunch…,” he alleged.

Goa pradesh Congress committee president Girish Chodankar reckoned that the manner in which the state administration is being run brings back memories of the Portuguese regime.

“Goa was ruled from Portugal… today we are witnessing a similar situation as currently the state administration is being run either from the US or Delhi,” he remarked.

He said the Congress has been compelled to hold the protest rally as chief vigilance officer Dharmendra Sharma and Director General of Police Muktesh Chander have failed to initiate an action and register an FIR against Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and former chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar in connection with the second renewal of the mining leases, which were quashed by the Supreme Court.