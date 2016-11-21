Congress to contest all 40 seats without alliance: Chella Kumar

NT NETWORK

VASCO

The Goa desk in-charge Dr A Chella Kumar has ruled out forming an alliance with other parties in the state during the forthcoming assembly election. He said that the Congress will contest all the 40 seats without any alliance in the state.

Meanwhile, the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Luizinho Faleiro and other executive members of Dabolim Block Congress committee alighted from a jeep which they had boarded during a rally upon noticing smoke emanating from the engine on Sunday evening.

As per available information, the Dabolim Block Congress Committee had organised a rally to inaugurate the Dabolim Block Congress Committee office and also to hold the Mahila Melava at Chicalim. The rally was kicked off from MES College junction. GPCC president Faleiro, Dabolim Block Congress Committee president Francisco Nunes besides others were leading the rally.

However, when the jeep reached near Dabolim airport, they noticed thick smoke emanating from the engine. All leaders including GPCC president Faleiro, Goa desk in-charge Dr Kumar and others alighted from the jeep. Luckily no one was hurt in the incident. All the leaders thereafter attended the office inauguration and the mahila melava.