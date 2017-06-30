Congress takes potshots at ‘tamasha’

NEW DELHI: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday dubbed the GST implementation as a “tamasha” (gimmick) and said the tax reform measure was being rushed through in a “half-baked” manner as a “self-promotional spectacle”.

Parties like the NCP, the JD-U and the JD-S have broken ranks with the Opposition and attended the event, which was boycotted by the Congress, the TMC, the RJD, the DMK and the Left parties.

Gandhi, who is currently abroad on a holiday, hit out at the government, accusing it of being “insensitive”.

He said the government was rolling out the goods and services tax without planning, foresight and institutional readiness, as it did during demonetisation.

“A reform that holds great potential is being rushed through in a half-baked way with a self-promotional spectacle #GSTTamasha (sic),” he said on Twitter.

The Congress leader said India deserved a GST rollout that did not put crores of its ordinary citizens, small businesses and traders through tremendous pain and anxiety.

“Unlike demonetisation, GST is a reform that @INCIndia has championed & backed from the beginning…But like demonetisation, GST is being executed by an incompetent & insensitive Govt w/o planning foresight &institutional readiness #GSTTamasha (sic),” he said in a series of tweets.

Chief Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the BJP government had imposed the “highest ever GST rate in the world”, unlike the erstwhile UPA dispensation which had proposed putting a cap of 18 per cent on tax.

He said the BJP government’s “cumbersome GST with five-tier tax structure” would affect the livelihood of shopkeepers, traders and small businessmen.

In a scathing attack on the government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the GST rules would lead to harassment of small traders and businesses.

“At the stroke of midnight on 14th August, 1947, India won her freedom. Now, at the midnight of 30th June, 2017, freedom and democracy stand to face grave danger,” she said in a Facebook post. The Communist Party of India Marxist urged the central government to address several unresolved issues related to the GST, which it said is being “hastily implemented”.

“The Narendra Modi government has put in place the goods and services tax in great haste and this is causing a number of problems for the small entrepreneurs, traders and shopkeepers. Enough time should be given for implementation of the new tax structure,” the CPI-M said in a statement.

The party expressed apprehension of inflation and an all-round increase in the prices of consumer goods in spite of the GST rates for a number of commodities being lower than the combined existing rate of the central and state taxes.

Justifying its divergent position from that of most Opposition parties, senior NCP leader Tariq Anwar said, “We agree with the Congress to an extent, but we supported the legislation when it was introduced (in Parliament and state assemblies). The party has hence decided to attend the midnight meeting.”

Former prime minister and JD-S supremo H D Deve Gowda and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar were present at the mega event.