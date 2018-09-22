Congress submits notice for removal of Speaker

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Congress party, which has been aggressive against the BJP-led coalition government in the state in view of the ill-health of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, on Friday served a notice seeking removal of Dr Pramod Sawant from the office of the Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly.

The notice has been submitted to the Secretary Legislature under Rule of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Legislative Assembly of Goa read with Article 179(C) of Constitution of India for removal of Dr Pramod Sawant from the office of Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Goa.

“We, the undersigned members of legislative assembly of Goa, do hereby propose to move the following motion of removal of Dr Pramod Sawant as Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Goa on expiry of 14 days notice period,” reads the notice served by leader of Opposition

Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar, which is also signed by 15 Congress legislators.

“This House hereby resolves to remove Dr Pramod Sawant from the office of Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Goa,” the notice states.

The notice is signed by Kavlekar along with the party legislators Dayanand Sopte, Nilkanth Halarnkar, Jennifer Monserrate, Francisco Silveira, Pratapsingh Rane, Ravi Naik, Subhash Shirodkar, Wilfred D’sa, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, Digambar Kamat, Luizinho Faleiro, Clafasio Dias, Filipe Neri Rodrigues and Isidore Fernandes.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, senior Congress leader and former Union law minister Ramakant Khalap said that it was important to serve this notice for removal of Dr Sawant as the Speaker of Goa Assembly as he has lost the credibility as an independent authority with his acts including unfurling the national flag on August 15 as representative of the state government.

It is also learnt that the notice served by the Congress legislature party is a precautionary measure considering the Speaker may act in a biased manner in view of the current political imbroglio.

According to Congress think tank, there is a political uncertainty in the current coalition dispensation due to the inability of the Chief Minister, who is currently undergoing medical treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, to attend the office and there are chances of some non-BJP MLAs switching sides to form an alternative government.

“In such circumstances, the current Speaker of Goa Assembly may act in a biased manner by disqualifying such legislators, who intend to support the Congress to form the new government in the state. The notice, which has been served by CLP would be evidence if he acts in such a manner, which would help to fight the battle in the court of law,” a Congress functionary noted.

Congress has already met Governor Mridula Sinha demanding dismissal of the current coalition government and a chance to them to form the government claiming majority in the state assembly.

The Opposition has also demanded with the Governor to summon a special session of the state assembly to prove their majority on the floor of the House.