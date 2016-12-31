Congress rubbishes claims on alliance talks

MARGAO: Hoping that the people of Goa would elect a new people-oriented government, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Luizinho Faleiro on Saturday said the Congress party has had no alliance talks with any political party in Goa.

Faleiro, addressing media persons after releasing the vision document for the ‘holistic development of Fatorda and a chargesheet’ highlighting the “top ten failures” of Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai, said, “Meeting somebody does not amount to alliance. Such alliance issue has to be finalised by the high-level committee of the party. As of now, I know there is no alliance with any political party in Goa.”

He further said that the screening committee of the Congress party will be meeting on the January 4 and that the short-listed names of the candidates will be forwarded to the central election committee. The vision documents planned for the development of Fatorda suggests a clean, pollution free well-maintained and aesthetically beautiful town with affordable standard of living by planned development of 10 key aspects of Fatorda.

The document also focuses on decreasing food prices in Fatorda and promoting agriculture, creating job opportunities and free education centres, ensuring of the good governance, developing the quality citizen oriented infrastructure, empowering citizens to fight corruption etc.

Congress dreams of neat parking lots and multilevel parking, a new bus terminus, cleaning of nullahs and drains, cleaning of River Sal and promote recreational activities, perseverance of the heritage, encouraging of scientific farming.