Congress roping in Babush to fight Parrikar

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vacated the Panaji assembly seat, Congress party on Thursday initiated a discussion with its former leader Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate to make him the party’s candidate for the ensuing bypoll for the capital city.

The party’s Goa desk in-charge A Chellakumar and 14 Congress MLAs met Babush in the city in the evening.

A senior Congress leader told this daily that the 14 MLAs and the Goa desk in-charge of the party met Babush and all the 14 MLAs stressed on making Babush the party candidate against Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar for the Panaji by-election.

This development means that Congress is ready to bow down to the terms and conditions of the former Congressman for the by-election due to its weak block committee in the Panaji constituency.

“Our discussions are moving in the right direction with Babush. There is a lot of positivity emerging from the discussions. However, the official announcement in this regard would take some time,” said Chellakumar.

It may be recalled that the Congress party had expelled Babush from the party in March 2015 for a period of six years on the charges of anti-party activities during Panaji by-election when Parrikar had vacated the seat to take charge as the Defence Minister.

Meanwhile, general secretary of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) and the party in-charge of Panaji constituency Vijai Pai has given green signal to Babush’s candidature on the party symbol. “There is no question of finalising the candidate for Panaji constituency, as we have extended our support to Monserrate and he himself has given a statement in the media that he would contest on Congress ticket,” he said.

All India Congress Committee secretary Girish Chodankar has also confirmed that there is no conflict within the party with regard to Babush’s candidature. “Party is very happy with Monserrate, we have our Congress block in Panaji constituency and we will strengthen it further. We have already started to hold corner meetings in the constituency and we are very much confident of winning the capital city seat as we feel that people of Panaji will become the voice of Goa by voting out the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar which will be a historic moment in the politics of Goa,” said Chodankar.

Meanwhile, Babush, earlier in the afternoon, said that he will announce his decision in the next two days.

Learning a lesson from the recent failure to form government due to delayed decisions, the Congress party is likely to conclude the discussion with Babush by this weekend. However, it is learnt that the official announcement would be made only after obtaining an approval from the party high command from Delhi.