Congress promises to ‘cleanse’ Mandovi river of offshore casinos

PANAJI: With a promise to get rid of offshore casinos in river Mandovi and to restore the “ownership” of rivers back to Goa, the Congress party on Thursday released its 17-point manifesto for Panaji constituency ahead of by-polls scheduled on August 23.

“We are committed to get rid of casinos from the river Mandovi for which an amendment to Section 13A of Public Gambling Act would be brought about, instead of a new casino policy,” states the manifesto.

The manifesto was released by Deepender Hooda, Congress MP from Rohtak in the presence of Congress MLAs and other senior party leaders.

The other major focus is protecting the rivers and restoring the ownership of rivers back to the state, cleaning of St Inez creek, construction of football ground and crematorium at Ribandar, providing adequate and uninterrupted water and electricity supply, and coming up with a systematic plan to tackle garbage problem and waterlogging in the city.

The manifesto also focuses on construction of football ground at Campal, bringing about transparency in the smart city project and taking up the project of the Mala market.

Speaking on the occasion, Congress candidate Girish Chodankar said that the party has prepared 17-point focus areas for Panaji constituency by consulting the local public.

“I will be loyal to the people of Panaji; I will act in a transparent manner and be committed to the promises that I have made,” said Chodankar.

Slamming Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, Deepender Hooda said, “To hide its failure they (BJP) are stealing the mandate and suppressing the voice of opposition; we appeal to the people of Goa to send a strong message to the nation.”

Hooda criticised Parrikar for giving up defence ministry at the crucial time when nation was in turmoil due to cross-border terrorism; he also questioned Parrikar what he has done to address the drug menace in Goa.

Later in the day a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting was held in Panaji. Addressing the media after the CLP meeting, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Shantaram Naik said that the Congress will create history by defeating the Chief Minister.

CLP leader Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar informed that all the MLAs of the party will canvass for the party’s candidates in Panaji and Valpoi constituencies for next three days before the election campaign officially ends.