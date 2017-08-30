Congress picks holes in design of under-construction Rua de Ourem bridge

NT NETWORK

Claiming that the design and alignment of the under-construction bridge over Rua de Ourem creek at Mala-Panaji is faulty, the Congress, on Wednesday, announced to constitute a team of technical engineers to carry out a study and take up the matter before the government.

“The alignment of this bridge is faulty, so they are breaking the expansion joints. This bridge has also tilted; people say that that the design of the bridge is also faulty and the point where the bridge gets connected to the main road is extremely dangerous and it could turn out to be an accident-prone zone,” said All India Congress Committee secretary Girish Chodankar, while speaking to media persons after inspecting the site.

“We will constitute a team of technical engineers and experts and again carry out an inspection and after that we will take up the matter before the government,” he said.

It may be recalled that the contract for the construction of the Neugui Nagar bridge or Rua de Ourem creek bridge, that would connect Mala to EDC complex, Patto Plaza, has been awarded to Larsen and Toubro, at an estimated cost of Rs 24 crore through Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Chodankar and other Congressmen asked one of the representatives of the construction company present at the site so as to why the bridge has tilted on one side, however, the representative expressed his inability to answer the question posed to him and requested the Congress workers to approach GSIDC officials with their grievances.

“We are carrying out the construction work as per the drawing provided to us by the company. I have very little knowledge about the design of the bridge,” he said.

Chodankar also said that few citizens have brought to his notice that the cost of the construction of this bridge has been revised and over quoted.

Commenting on the grounded casino vessel M V Lucky Seven, Chodankar said that the Congress Panaji block will organise a drawing competition at Miramar beach for school children so as to depict how the vessel has damaged the surrounding environment.