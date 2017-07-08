Congress MLAs consolidate positions in Nuvem, Cuncolim

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Congress MLAs have consolidated their positions in Nuvem and Cuncolim constituencies after panels backed by the respective MLAs, on Saturday, took over panchayats of Chandor, Nuvem and Betalbatim.

The sarpanch and deputy sarpanch were elected unopposed in Nuvem and Betalbatim while Celina Furtado edged out Raymond D’Cruz (4-3) in Chandor to become sarpanch while the deputy sarpanch, Mafaldina Martins was elected unopposed.

In Nuvem, Dr Brenzy Barretto was elected as sarpanch while Manuel Borges took over as deputy sarpanch; in Betalbatim, Constancio Miranda was elected unopposed alongwith Minoo Fernandes.

Speaking to reporters, Barretto said that the focus will be to develop all the 11 wards together with the support of panch members and the MLA with special emphasis on agriculture and other pending development works. While Betalbatim sarpanch has assured to focus on development, garbage issue and reviving agriculture.

He also said that the panchayat will work to provide clean and transparent administration and get the football ground developed, besides developing the internal roads. Nuvem MLA Wilfred D’Sa, speaking to reporters, said that both panchayats have been formed by panels backed by him in Nuvem and Betalbatim which consolidates the faith reposed by the people. He said that even during the zilla election and the assembly election the people had extended their support to him. He said that full support will be given to the panchayats for development with thrust on agriculture in Nuvem in particular which is dominated by ST community. While Cuncolim MLA, speaking to reporters alongwith Chandor sarpanch, said the priority will be to boost the revenue of the panchayat as it had not received funds from the government previously. He further stated that the panchayat also has a challenge towards addressing the garbage, electricity issues faced by the people of Chandor.

On the railway overbridge issue, he said the job of completing the railway overbridge/subway will be taken up on priority as both Guirdolim and Chandor have panels backed by him at the helm which will facilitate the work.