Congress MLAPandurang Madkaikar is all set to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to contest once again from Cumbarjuve. He is also hopeful of getting party’s mandal president and union minister Shripad Naik’s son Siddhesh in his favour. But Sidhesh says they will not work for Madkaikar. Watch this exclusive of Goa 365.

