Congress may meet tomorrow to discuss political situation

PANAJI: The Congress legislative party is likely to meet on Friday to discuss the prevailing political situation in the state, which is emerging in the wake of the frequent absence of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar from the state.

Opposition leader Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar on Wednesday told ‘The Navhind Times’ that the current health condition of Parrikar is taking its toll on the state administration.

Consequently, the CLP will take a call on the situation as it is ultimately affecting the common man.

Asked whether the Congress would approach non-BJP MLAs to explore a possibility of forming alternative government, Kavlekar said the Congress is watching the moves of the ruling party.

“The CLP will discuss and decide at the meeting on how to go about it,” he added. In the same breath, the Congress reiterated its demand for a full-time Chief Minister in Goa in view of Parrikar’s deteriorating health. Goa pradesh Congress committee chief Girish Chodankar in a press statement said, “The constitutional machinery has failed. There is no semblance of collective responsibility of ministers. The administration in Goa is in ICU in view of the absence of the Chief Minister and two of his senior colleagues on serious medical grounds for several months.”

Parrikar should focus on his health by reliving himself from the post of Chief Minister, he said.

Warning that the Congress will call a statewide agitation if a full-time Chief Minister is not appointed, Chodankar said, “We once again appeal to the Governor to intervene to have a full-time CM. If not she should withdraw her pleasure in the council of ministers and dismiss this government forthwith and restore the mandate of the people by inviting Congress party to form government.”

OUR MARGAO REPORTER ADDS: Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte on Wednesday said that he has not been informed about any change in leadership or replacement of the Chief Minister.

Speaking to media persons on the sideline of a function in Margao, Khaunte said, “I have not been told about replacement. No feedback has been given to me as a partner in the coalition government. It is premature for me to comment on the things that have not taken shape. The MGP, the GFP, the BJP and the Independents have formed the government. If (local) BJP leaders are meeting their (national) senior leaders then it is their issue.”