Congress mahila chief hits out at govt, says Goa has become crime capital

PANAJI: Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee (GPMCC) has accused the BJP-led state government of failing to maintain law and order and making Goa the crime capital of the country.

In the backdrop of murder of two women within a span of 24 hours, the GPMCC president Sunita Verenkar said that the government needs to strengthen the law and order situation in the state.

“Murder, dacoity, prostitution, drug trade have been going on without any disturbance. Two women have been killed. Women in the state are not safe. Few days after BJP came to power, a murder had taken place but still the accused has not been arrested. Even the accused of rape case in Vasco is still roaming free. This is happening because of the nexus between police, criminals and MLAs of BJP. Drugs are being sold in villages but no action is being taken,” she alleged.

Taking a dig at the Goa State Women’s Commission, Verenkar further said that the commission has virtually collapsed as it has failed to take cognizance of the dowry harassment cases. “We demand the government to strengthen the women’s commission and ensure that the women of the state have some support in their difficult times,” she added.

Verenkar was accompanied by Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) general secretary and spokesperson Pratima Coutinho, state Seva Dal coordinator Swati Kerkar and South Goa District Mahila Congress president Savitri Kavlekar.