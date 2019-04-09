Congress looks to form govt after May 23

Panaji: Expecting positive outcome of the April 23 bypolls to the Mandrem, Mapusa and Shiroda assembly constituencies, the Congress has been working to bring together regional parties to form government in Goa.

Taking a cue from the Karnataka experiment, where the Congress supported the Janata Dal-Secular to form government, the Goa unit of the Congress has been working silently to replicate the formula and form government, which would be backed by regional parties.

Opposition leader Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavalekar made no bones about the Congress’ game plan to unseat the BJP after the election results to be announced on May 23.

Speaking at a function at Padi in the Quepem constituency on Sunday, he said the Congress has decided to form government in the state on the line of the Karnataka formula, where the oldest national political party supported the J-D-S to form the government in May 2018.

“The Congress is confident of forming government in the state after May 23, as the party has decided to adopt the Karnataka formula. We have decided to back regional parties to form government. The discussions have already been held at the highest level…, ” Kavalekar revealed.

The bypolls to the Mandrem, Mapusa and Shiroda constituencies will throw surprises on May 23, he said adding: “I cannot disclose everything at this moment. But after May 23 you will see new government in Goa…”

MGP sources hinted that the party could be part of a new government, adding that the decision to support the Congress candidate in the Mapusa bypoll is indicative of future political equations.